A bright start to Monday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday will bring more sunshine and highs climbing near 80°! This week will be pleasant and less humid than last thanks to a high-pressure system that has set up shop right over our region. A small chance for isolated showers/storms will be possible on Tuesday, but aren’t looking to be a big threat at this time. Expect highs over the next week to stay in the low to middle 80s with lows in the middle to upper 50s for many. A calm and beautiful week is ahead!

