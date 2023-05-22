Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape

A Fort Campbell spokesman confirmed the suspect is a Fort Campbell soldier and said staff is monitoring the situation.
ddf
ddf(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) (WMSV) – A Fort Campbell soldier is accused of raping one of his friends, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Bradley Cheek, 21, is charged with rape. On April 22, the victim was on her way back to Nashville when she got a call from Cheek, police said. Cheek asked if the woman could give him a ride home after a night in downtown Nashville and she agreed, police said.

On the way home, Cheek allegedly put his hands down the woman’s pants several times and asked her repeatedly for sex, but she said no. When getting back to the woman’s apartment, the woman agreed to let Cheek stay in her room but said she wanted to go to sleep, police said.

The woman told police Cheek tried to pull her pants down despite her objections and raped her.

“(The victim) stated she was in shock that he would do that against her will and told him to stop, which he did,” police wrote in Cheek’s arrest report.

Cheek later told police in an interview that the sex was consensual, but he stopped because “it wasn’t right,” and the victim became upset, according to his arrest report.

Police said in a text message exchange between Cheek and the victim, the 21-year-old tried to get the victim to tell investigators it was a misunderstanding.

The victim told Cheek: “I love you, but you hurt me,” according to the report.

Fort Campbell spokesman Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler confirmed Cheek is a Fort Campbell soldier and said staff is monitoring the situation.

“We are supporting the Metro Nashville Police Department with their investigation and will wait for the investigation to be completed before there is a determination on disciplinary actions,” Hoefler said.

Cheek has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Megan Brasher and her family.
Young stroke survivor encourages others to learn the warning signs
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Norton Healthcare providers see rise in strep throat cases
Warren Central celebrates its state championship
Six Dragons sign letters of intent to play collegiate basketball

Latest News

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Shakes, burgers & beer: New York staple Black Tap opens Nashville location
(Source: MGN)
Surface construction begins along I-65 in Barren, Edmonson counties this week
Barren Co. native assumes command of Naval Service Training Command
Barren Co. native assumes command of Naval Service Training Command
16-year-old Landon Grigg
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash