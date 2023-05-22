Green River Ferry to close Tuesday for maintenance

Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry (GFX)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) – The Green River Ferry will temporarily close to the public on Tuesday for maintenance.

According to the National Park Service, the maintenance will involve the replacement of inspection ports on the vessel. Installation is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Wednesday, May 24.

The park expects to send out an update once the ferry resumes operation.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads, visit this website: www.nps.gov/maca or follow road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry.

For general park information, phone (270) 758-2180.

