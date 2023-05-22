Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified that deputy as Deputy Caleb Conley.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. They say he had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was in the Army for eight years before that.

We’re told Deputy Conley was shot during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 127 mile marker on southbound I-75. Our Georgetown weather camera showed a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

Police say they have apprehended a suspect in connection with the shooting. The Fayette County Detention Center has identified that suspect as Steven Sheangshang.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police.

A press conference concerning the shooting of a Scott County Sheriff's deputy

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Edmonton Road and Veterans Outer Loop in Glasgow.
Police working fatal wreck in Glasgow
Motorcycle crash
Police: Smiths Grove man killed in motorcycle crash along Nashville Road
Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
16-year-old Landon Grigg
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Trevor Casteel mug
Chattanooga man arrested after allegedly raping college student in downtown Nashville

Latest News

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Jail identifies man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy
Barren County High School recognized as a 2022-23 project "Lead the Way" distinguished school
Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.
City breaks ground on Bowling Green Fire Station 5, Public Safety Training Center
Police investigating fatal wreck in Glasgow
City breaks ground on Bowling Green Fire Station 5, Public Safety Training Center