Police: Smiths Grove man killed in motorcycle crash along Nashville Road

By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Smiths Grove man died in a crash near a convenient store along Nashville Road on Sunday evening.

The Bowling Green Police Department said William E. Widner III, 23, was driving a motorcycle southbound along the roadway when a vehicle entered his path. Police said the crash happened at 4080 Nashville Road near a Marathon Food Mart.

Linda R. Cherry, 79, of Bowling Green, told police she was leaving the gas station and attempting to turn left onto Nashville Road. She said “she looked but never saw anything coming,” according to a traffic collision report provided to WBKO News.

The motorcycle hit the left side of Cherry’s vehicle, a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Widner was transported to the Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Police said Cherry showed no signs of impairment. She was taken to Greenview Hospital for injuries from the crash.

No further information was available.

