Public meeting about new courthouse in Barren County slated for May 31

The current Barren County Courthouse, built in 1965, will no longer house court services after...
The current Barren County Courthouse, built in 1965, will no longer house court services after a new justice center is built less than two miles away along Glasgow's West Main Street.(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Most of the planning and design work on a new justice center in Barren County is nearing its end.

The Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board – often referred to locally as the PDB – has been working a little over two years to form plans for the state-funded project. The facility is expected to be built on land near downtown Glasgow along West Main Street.

Board members have led the work thus far with little to no community input, but an upcoming public hearing will allow people to express their views on the proposed designs and construction.

“Basically, it’s open,” said PDB Chairperson and Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. “Everyone will have two minutes to step up and talk.”

The meeting will be held on May 31 at 4:30 p.m. inside the circuit courtroom, which is on the third floor of the Barren County Courthouse. People at the meeting will have two minutes to speak to the PDB members and others working on the project.

Byrd said concerns she has heard from the community about the renderings center around the lack of traditional design elements like columns. She agreed, saying the first rendering provided to the PDB was “very, very modern.”

Architects revealed a revised rendering to the PDB at the end of April, which included more traditional designs alongside some modern elements. Byrd said PDB members were pleased with the second rendering.

“The look of it looks very professional – the building does,” she said. “It fits well with the landscape there, and I do feel like it will be a great addition to Barren County.”

Byrd said other revisions to the justice center construction plans have mostly been to minimize “waste space” and maximize floor plans without exceeding the current project budget.

The Kentucky General Assembly budgeted about $32 million to the project over two years ago, but inflated costs associated with construction could mean the project will need more money.

The project is being funded through the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts and will not come directly from Barren County tax dollars.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Megan Brasher and her family.
Young stroke survivor encourages others to learn the warning signs
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Norton Healthcare providers see rise in strep throat cases
Warren Central celebrates its state championship
Six Dragons sign letters of intent to play collegiate basketball

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Police: Smiths Grove man killed in motorcycle crash along Nashville Road
400 Mile Yard Sale is set for June 1-4
400 Mile Yard Sale is set for June 1-4
Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry to close Tuesday for maintenance
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape