Shakes, burgers & beer: New York staple Black Tap opens Nashville location

Black Tap says they’re adding a southern spin to their Nashville menu with offerings “like The Tennessee Burger, Nashville Hot Fries, Hot Chili Wings and our Black Tap take on a Hot Chicken Sandwich with hot chili oil, black garlic, and chili seasoning.”
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer(Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A New York City burger joint is now serving its signature burgers, beers and milkshakes with its first southern U.S. expansion in downtown Nashville.

Award-winning Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s co-owners and husband-and-wife team Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan hosted a grand opening at their 140 3rd Avenue North location in Nashville to kick off their expansion into Tennessee.

“Party guests noshed on Black Tap’s craft burgers (which have garnered an astounding five wins at the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash competition), Black Tap Hot Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Cauliflower Burger, Fried Mozzarella, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Fried Pickles, Guac and Chips, Queso and Chips and more! Instagram-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes were passed to the delight of revelers,” the burger joint said.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer(Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Not only are they bringing their award-winning burgers, downtown NYC vibes and iconic milkshakes, but Black Tap says this location’s menu will be getting a southern spin adding some locally inspired offerings, “...like The Tennessee Burger, Nashville Hot Fries, Hot Chili Wings and our Black Tap take on a Hot Chicken Sandwich with hot chili oil, black garlic, and chili seasoning.”

The downtown Nashville location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer(Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Megan Brasher and her family.
Young stroke survivor encourages others to learn the warning signs
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Norton Healthcare providers see rise in strep throat cases
Warren Central celebrates its state championship
Six Dragons sign letters of intent to play collegiate basketball

Latest News

ddf
Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape
(Source: MGN)
Surface construction begins along I-65 in Barren, Edmonson counties this week
Barren Co. native assumes command of Naval Service Training Command
Barren Co. native assumes command of Naval Service Training Command
16-year-old Landon Grigg
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash