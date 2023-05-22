Spotty Showers On Tuesday

By David Wolter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A few showers are possible as we get into the Memorial Day weekend, but nothing that appears too widespread as of now.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight looks quiet and nice. A very spotty shower or two is possible on Tuesday, but not much for the rest of the week. Temperatures do turn a little cooler by Thursday. There could be a few showers and storms once we get into the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday. With highs in the 70s and lower 80s, it certainly won’t be too hot for any of those outdoor activities.

A few storms are possible on Saturday, but doesn't appear to be a washout.
A few storms are possible on Saturday, but doesn't appear to be a washout.(David Wolter)

