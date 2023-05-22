Sunshine is the word for this week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had an outstanding Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

You'll want the sunscreen

Monday will bring more sunshine and highs climbing near 80°! This week will be pleasant and less humid than last thanks to a high-pressure system that has set up shop right over our region. A small chance for isolated showers/storms will be possible on Tuesday, but aren’t looking to be a big threat at this time. Expect highs over the next week to stay in the low to middle 80s with lows in the middle to upper 50s for many. A calm and beautiful week is ahead!

