Sunshine is the word for this week!

By Dana Money
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had an outstanding Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

You'll want the sunscreen

Monday will bring more sunshine and highs climbing near 80°! This week will be pleasant and less humid than last thanks to a high-pressure system that has set up shop right over our region. A small chance for isolated showers/storms will be possible on Tuesday, but aren’t looking to be a big threat at this time. Expect highs over the next week to stay in the low to middle 80s with lows in the middle to upper 50s for many. A calm and beautiful week is ahead!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Trevor Casteel, 27, of Chattanooga, is wanted by Metro Police in connection with the rape and...
Suspect remains at large after rape of WKU student in Nashville
Megan Brasher and her family.
Young stroke survivor encourages others to learn the warning signs

Latest News

Expect highs in the 80s as we head into Monday
Sunshine is the word for this week!
Few shower chances throughout the week
Dry & sunny weather is on the way!
Rain continues into Saturday morning
Rain Saturday Morning
Rain Later Tonight