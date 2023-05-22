Surface construction begins along I-65 in Barren, Edmonson counties this week

By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Work to resurface a portion of Interstate 65 in Barren and Edmonson counties begins starts this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says various lane closures at different times should be expected from mile points 43 to 48. The work is expected to last through the end of the year.

“Motorists should expect delays, traffic congestion, and slowed and stopped traffic during the lane closures,” according to a news release from the KYTC District 3.

Crews will begin prep work for the resurfacing phase and drainage work beginning Monday, May 22, near mile marker 43.

I-65 will be down to one lane between mile markers 46 and 48 beginning Monday evening, the KYTC said. The lane closures will be nightly for the rest of the week from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“[M]otorists should expect construction and lane closures between mile markers 43 to 48 until the end of the year,” they said.

The project contract was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC in April in the amount of $5,799,330.40.

