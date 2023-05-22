Warren County Public Library launches Summer Reading Program

The theme of this year is "Growing Readers" and will run until July 31st... Participants will be eligible for prizes from the library and local businesses.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library launched its Summer Reading Program called Growing Readers. It is scheduled to run until July 31.

The program is designed for readers of all ages to develop and nurture their love for reading with a summer of literary adventures, engaging activities, and fun prizes.

“We are excited to kick off the Growing Readers Summer Reading program and provide our community members with an enriching and enjoyable experience,” said Laura Beth Fox-Ezell, Youth Services Manager at Warren County Public Library. “This program not only encourages reading and exploration but also offers a chance to win fantastic prizes. We invite everyone to participate and embark on a summer of adventure through books and engaging activities.”

Registration for the Growing Readers Summer Reading Program begins by receiving a farm journey map for children or a reading log for teens and adults from any of the WCPL branches or registering online.

Participation involves reading or listening to books, attending library programs, exploring online resources, visiting local farmers markets, attending movies at The Capitol, and walking along Warren County’s Story Trails.

Upon completion of activity logs, teens and adults will receive a prize for completion and earn entry into a preferred grand prize. Milestone prizes will be given to children as they journey around their farm map.

The library is also throwing a Summer Reading Kickoff: Farm Fest at the National Corvette Museum on June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

