WKU Baseball gets the 4 seed in the Conference USA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the results of the final day of the regular season, No. 4 seeded WKU Baseball will face off against No. 5 Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night in Houston, Texas in the first round of the C-USA Championship. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

This marks just the third time in program history that the Hilltoppers will make an appearance in the C-USA Championship and the second time WKU has drawn the No. 4 seed, the highest seed the Hilltoppers have earned since joining the league in 2015.

Earlier this season, WKU swept FAU in Bowling Green winning 6-4 on Friday, 9-8 on Saturday, and 4-2 on Sunday. Saturday’s game was the longest game of the season for the Hilltoppers, going 14 total innings. The Hilltoppers trailed 7-1 through five innings and eventually tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, 8-8. RHP Mason Burns was nearly perfect in extra innings before Kirk Liebert laid down a walk-off, bunt single that caused a throwing error and allowed AJ Fiechter to score from second to win the game.

The last time WKU made the C-USA Championship, they suffered an opening round loss to No. 16 Southern Miss, 1-11, before defeating UTSA by way of a walk-off, sacrifice fly from current Hilltopper center fielder, Ty Crittenberger, to give WKU the 10-9 victory over the Roadrunners.

The Hilltoppers season came to a close the following day with a loss to No. 18 Louisiana Tech, 4-14.

Game Schedule

Wednesday, May 24 (ESPN+)

Game 1 (3) Charlotte vs. (6) Louisiana Tech 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 (2) UTSA vs. (7) Middle Tennessee 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 (1) DBU vs. (8) Rice 4:00 p.m.

Game 4 (4) WKU vs. (5) Florida Atlantic 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 (ESPN+)

Game 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 9:00 a.m.

Game 6 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 4:00 p.m.

Game 8 Winner Game 3vs. Winner Game 4 7:30 p.m.

Friday. May 26 (ESPN+)

Game 9 Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 2:00 p.m.

Game 10 Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 (ESPN+)

Game 11 Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 9:00 a.m.

Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 Same Teams as Game 11 (If necessary) 4:00 p.m.

Game 14 Same Teams as Game 12 (If necessary) 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 (CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game 1:00 p.m.

