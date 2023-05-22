WKU Baseball gets the 4 seed in the Conference USA Tournament

WKU Baseball swept South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in a game that saw RHP Devyn Terbrak...
WKU Baseball swept South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in a game that saw RHP Devyn Terbrak toss a no-hitter to beat the Jackrabbits, 3-0, at Nick Denes Field.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the results of the final day of the regular season, No. 4 seeded WKU Baseball will face off against No. 5 Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night in Houston, Texas in the first round of the C-USA Championship. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

This marks just the third time in program history that the Hilltoppers will make an appearance in the C-USA Championship and the second time WKU has drawn the No. 4 seed, the highest seed the Hilltoppers have earned since joining the league in 2015.

Earlier this season, WKU swept FAU in Bowling Green winning 6-4 on Friday, 9-8 on Saturday, and 4-2 on Sunday. Saturday’s game was the longest game of the season for the Hilltoppers, going 14 total innings. The Hilltoppers trailed 7-1 through five innings and eventually tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, 8-8. RHP Mason Burns was nearly perfect in extra innings before Kirk Liebert laid down a walk-off, bunt single that caused a throwing error and allowed AJ Fiechter to score from second to win the game.

The last time WKU made the C-USA Championship, they suffered an opening round loss to No. 16 Southern Miss, 1-11, before defeating UTSA by way of a walk-off, sacrifice fly from current Hilltopper center fielder, Ty Crittenberger, to give WKU the 10-9 victory over the Roadrunners.

The Hilltoppers season came to a close the following day with a loss to No. 18 Louisiana Tech, 4-14.

Game Schedule

Wednesday, May 24 (ESPN+)

Game 1               (3) Charlotte vs. (6) Louisiana Tech          9:00 a.m.

Game 2               (2) UTSA vs. (7) Middle Tennessee           12:30 p.m.

Game 3               (1) DBU vs. (8) Rice                                      4:00 p.m.

Game 4               (4) WKU vs. (5) Florida Atlantic                 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 (ESPN+)

Game 5               Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2                9:00 a.m.

Game 6               Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2         12:30 p.m.

Game 7               Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4                4:00 p.m.

Game 8               Winner Game 3vs. Winner Game 4          7:30 p.m.

Friday. May 26 (ESPN+)

Game 9               Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6             2:00 p.m.

Game 10             Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8             5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 (ESPN+)

Game 11             Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9         9:00 a.m.

Game 12             Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10       12:30 p.m.

Game 13             Same Teams as Game 11 (If necessary)  4:00 p.m.

Game 14             Same Teams as Game 12 (If necessary)  7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 (CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game                                                               1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Polson, 29, of Scottsville was arrested May 16 and charged with breaking the front glass...
Scottsville man arrested for breaking local shop’s front window
Police respond.
BGPD responding to fatal motorcycle wreck
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Trevor Casteel, 27, of Chattanooga, is wanted by Metro Police in connection with the rape and...
Suspect remains at large after rape of WKU student in Nashville
This conceptual drawing, last updated on Friday, May 19, 2023, shows redesign plans for the...
Glasgow eyes new city pool, additions to American Legion Park

Latest News

Warren Central celebrates its state championship
Six Dragons sign letters of intent to play collegiate basketball
Villafuerte averaged 8.9 points, 2 rebounds, and played in all 37 games his senior season.
Izayiah Villafuerte signs to play basketball at Centre College
Walkup played in all 37 games where he averaged 12.1 points and 5 rebounds per game and was a...
Marr Walkup signs to play basketball at Olney Central College
WKU falls in last two regular season games against DBU