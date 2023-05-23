Arts of Southern Kentucky commissions statue outside SKyPAC unveils public art initiative

The commissioned sculpture is on track to be unveiled in fall, 2024.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced today that it commissioned a 10 to 12-foot bronze sculpture to be placed on Burr Plaza, immediately outside SKyPAC.

This is the first installation of a series of public art pieces from Arts of Southern Kentucky’s Public Art Committee.

The sculpture will be created by figurative sculptor, Russ Faxon, who was raised in Bowling Green and attended Western Kentucky University. Faxon’s previous work includes the Tennessee Korean War Memorial and various sculptures in Opryland.

The sculpture is on track to be finished in roughly 15 months, according to former Warren County Judge Executive and Committee Chairman, Mike Buchanan.

The commissioning of the sculpture was made possible by a $100,000 donation from Joe Davis, chair of Arts of Southern Kentucky.

While models of the sculpture were not made available, Davis described it as a symbol of the activity that goes on in SKyPAC.

“It will express movement,” said Davis. “It will be artistic in its’ expression, and it will be an ‘alive’ looking piece, not a static piece.”

Buchanan said that public art has always been a priority of his, though the opportunity to create the committee was not possible in his time as judge-executive. While Faxon’s piece at SKyPAC is a first step, he has a long-term plan for showcasing local art, beginning in downtown Bowling Green.

”Downtown is where we’re going to get the greatest concentration of opportunities and make the greatest impact to people that are visiting our community. This will give an opportunity for a walking tour of all of the downtown, where people can actually see the artwork, who the artist is, and they can actually enjoy and appreciate the artwork in our community,” said Buchanan.

Local artists interested in their art being a part of the ongoing Public Art Initiative are encouraged to contact Arts of Southern Kentucky at SKyPAC. Buchanan says that he or Jeff Reed, president of SKyPAC, are available to artists that want to learn more about the initiative.

