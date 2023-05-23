Barren County man accused of murder appears in court Monday

James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of Roger Noland of Scottsville. (Glasgow Police Department)(Glasgow Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man accused of murdering a Scottsville man in February appeared in court Monday.

James E. Campbell, 46, allegedly shot Roger Noland, 35, to death on Feb. 10 along North Race Street. Campbell faces one count of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Campbell appeared in Barren Circuit Court Monday alongside Johnny Bell, his attorney; and Resa Gardner, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney. He entered a not guilty plea after a grand jury indicted him in late April.

The next phase in the criminal proceedings will likely include a series of pre-trial conferences. The next one was set for July 31 at 10 a.m. in Barren Circuit Court.

Campbell was released from the Barren County Jail in late March on a $500,000 bond. He continues to be on house arrest in Edmonton, according to court records.

Judge John T. Alexander is presiding over the case.

