City breaks ground on Bowling Green Fire Station 5, Public Safety Training Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials broke ground Monday on Bowling Green Fire Station 5 on Porter Pike.

BGFD Station 5 will also serve as the Public Safety Training Center for both BGFD and BGPD.

The building will also operate as the city’s Alternate Emergency Operating Center and backup dispatch.

This is also the first joint police and fire academies.

First responders, firefighters, police officers, city commissioners, and Bowling Green Mayor, Todd Alcott, were all in attendance for the ground breaking.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.

