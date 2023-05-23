Farris and Hall earn C-USA postseason honors

WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 5-3, to clinch the three-game series win in game two on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball freshmen Lukas Farris and Dawson Hall have earned Conference USA Postseason Awards, as announced by league officials on Tuesday afternoon. Freshman infielder Lukas Farris was named to the All-Freshman Team while freshman RHP Dawson Hall was named to the All-Conference Second Team and All-Freshman Team.

Hall is the fifth Hilltopper and first freshman in program history to be named to the All-Conference Second Team since joining the league in 2015. This also marks the first time WKU has had multiple student-athletes earn All-Freshman Team honors in the same season.

Farris has notched arguably the most prolific rookie season at the plate in program history, leading the team in home runs (13), RBI (40), and slugging percentage (.572). His 13 home runs rank second by a C-USA freshman this season while being tied for eighth among all league players. Farris’ .572 slugging percentage also ranks second-best among C-USA freshman and twelfth overall.

Farris has been hot at the dish as of late, hitting six home runs in his last nine games, including a 2-for-5 performance with two big flies and five RBI in a series opener win against the league’s regular season champions, No. 17 Dallas Baptist.

Hall leads all freshman pitchers in winning decisions (7) and ERA (3.08) while ranking third overall in each category. The freshman right-hander leads the league in hits allowed (48), doubles allowed (4), and triples allowed (0), while ranking second in runs allowed (26), earned runs allowed (21), and opponent batting average (.216).

The Bowling Green hometown kid has been consistent all season, not allowing an earned run in four of his 11 starts while only allowing more than three earned runs in a single game this year. Hall totaled a career-high, seven strikeouts against C-USA foe, Louisiana Tech on March 25.

Farris, Hall, and the No. 4 ranked Hilltoppers will play No. 5 Florida Atlantic in the first round of the C-USA Championships at Reckling Park in Houston, Texas at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

