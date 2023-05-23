Halton increasing operations in Scottsville, adding 60 full-time jobs

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A kitchen ventilation and air distribution system manufacturer is expanding its operations in Allen County with a $7.4 million expansion.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the expansion in a news release on Tuesday morning. They said the expansion will create 60 full-time Kentucky jobs.

“We continue to see incredible growth and momentum within some of the largest industries in our great state,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am thrilled to see a company like Halton expand and grow its operation in Allen County and further strengthen Kentucky’s manufacturing sector. I look forward to Halton’s continued success in the commonwealth and want to thank its leadership as well as local and state officials who helped make this project a reality.”

The company, which already operates a manufacturing operation in Scottsville, will expand by 50,000 square feet. The total space will now be 91,000 square feet.

The added space will allow room for a research and development lab specifically for the air moving product line. The company will also add additional manufacturing space to allow for new product lines to support the overall growth of the business, according to the news release.

The 60 full-time jobs created from the project will bring the company’s total Kentucky employment to 240.

“Kentucky has been a great home for our U.S. operations for more than 30 years,” said Mika Halttunen, chairman and owner of Halton Group. “We are excited to continue growing our team and facilities including setting up a new Innovation Hub and laboratory. This will enable us to provide the highest quality innovative air-handling products for the domestic U.S. commercial kitchen ventilation market and also to export those to rest of the Americas, Middle East and Asia Pacific.”

Halton was formed in Finland in 1969 by founder Seppo Halttunen. Over the last 50 years, the company has become a leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation and air distribution systems.

The company invested heavily in research and development from an early stage, and as a result saw strong sales and growth in the domestic market. In 1982, the company’s first sales office was established in the U.S. and in 1989, U.S. operations expanded with new manufacturing facilities.

In 2016, a new U.S. corporate headquarters for the company was established in Kentucky. In 2019, a second Kentucky-based manufacturing facility was opened to support the growing air-handling segment of the business.

Allen County Judge/Executive Dennis Harper looks forward to the continued relationship between the company and community.

“We are truly honored that the Halton Co. has decided to expand their manufacturing in Allen County,” said Judge Harper. “This expansion will provide more jobs and allow more Allen Countians the opportunity to work here.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in April preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $600,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $7.45 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 60 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $21 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, Halton Company can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

Jordan Clarke, chairman of the Allen County-Scottsville Industrial Development Authority, looks forward to the impact the job opportunities from the project will have on the community.

“On behalf of the Allen County-Scottsville IDA, we are thrilled that Halton has selected their Allen Springs Industrial Park site for expansion,” said Clarke. “Halton is a terrific community partner, and we look forward to their employment growth for our community.”

