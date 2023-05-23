Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Delaire Rowe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Delaire Rowe has been the executive director of Arts For All Kentucky for the past 13 years.

She is responsible for driving its mission of making the arts accessible for those with disabilities. She helps provide opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable.

Rowe actually started as a teaching artist in residence in schools around Kentucky when the organization was called Very Special Arts (VSA).

“It’s been an interesting path because it’s taken me many places, I’ve met many people because of it, and done a lot of interesting things,” said Rowe.

One of those things was leading the organization through the COVID pandemic and still accomplishing its mission to make art and art education accessible.

“Delaire has an amazing amount of poise, professionalism, and ability to make things happen under difficult situations,” said Claude Robertson, treasurer and board member for Arts For All Kentucky.

Row directs 15 programs that the organization manages and organizes fundraising events.

One of these programs is called Side-by-Side which offers a series of studio art classes taught by approved teaching artists.

Currently, there is an exhibit in the Kentucky Museum of Artwork created through the Side-by-Side program under the instruction of art educator Cutivetti Dye.

“Delaire is an amazing resource for any artist teaching in the community,” said Dye.

She believes that everyone should have access to the arts and be able to express themselves through creativity.

“The arts are a healthy and a productive way of expressing who we are, what our interests are, what our needs are. Giving us an identity and strength,” said Rowe.

Arts For All Kentucky is not limited to visual arts. Theater, dance, music, and other forms of expression are all represented and supported through their various programs.

“[The arts] are a reflection of who we are and they show us and others what we value in life,” said Rowe. “If I can’t take part in it, at least I can play my part as an audience member and enjoy it that way.”

