Jail identifies man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Detention Center has identified the man accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

The jail says Steven Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder of a police officer, assault, and robbery.

Online records show he was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center at some point Tuesday morning.

Deputy Conley died Monday night, after being shot during a traffic stop on I-75 around 5 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, police in Lexington worked another shooting involving a man who was carjacked.

Arrest citations obtained by WKYT confirm Sheangshang is the suspect in that case as well.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers named Sheangshang wanted person of the week on May 18. A post about him does not say why he was wanted.

The post is still up as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as WKYT learns more.

