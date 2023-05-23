Lady Topper Basketball lands transfer Destiny Salary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball has signed Destiny Salary, head coach Greg Collins announced on Tuesday. Salary is a transfer from Ole Miss and had a previous stop at Tennessee.

“We are so excited to welcome Destiny to Bowling Green,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We recruited her out of high school when she was at Jonesboro High School playing for Jodi Christenberry and knew she was special then. Fans are going to love Destiny and her positive energy and enthusiasm.”

Salary is a 6-foot guard from Jonesboro, Arkansas and will be an incoming senior with two years of eligibility. She played the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons at Ole Miss and the 2020-21 season at Tennessee. At Ole Miss, Salary played in 54 games across the two seasons. In 2022-23, she had a career high 16 points against Alabama and career high 10 rebounds against Auburn. She appeared in 24 games as a freshman at Tennessee.

Out of high school, Salary was rated the No. 57 player in the country, No. 16 guard and a four-star recruit by espnW HoopGurlz. She was also named a top 100 player by Blue Star Media and ProspectsNation.com

Salary was named to the Class 5A All-State Team in 2019 and 2020 and Class 6A All-State Team in 2017. She was also named to the USA Today Arkansas Second Team in 2019 and was selected as an Arkansas High School Coaches Association All Star in 2020. Salary averaged 21.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game as a senior in high school.

Salary joins the 2023 newcomers that include incoming freshmen Neveah Foster and Caitlin Staley and Mackenzie Chatfield who joined the team in January.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.