Logan, Todd Counties receive $2.4M for water projects

LOGAN/TODD COUNTIES, Ky. (WBKO) - More than $2 million will help Logan and Todd Counties with cleaner water projects.

Governor Andy Beshear announced it today while celebrating the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission’s 20th Anniversary.

“As a dad, I want to make sure that when any Kentucky parent turns on their faucet, they know that water is safe to give their kids,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why I’m so happy I get to present more than $2.4 million in Cleaner Water Program awards for this community.”

Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission Chairman John Mason Barnes said the money will be used to help current customers and allow for future growth in the service area.

“The funding announced today will help us continue to deliver clean water to our people. We will always prioritize our people and ensure their health and safety,” said Logan County Judge/Executive Phil Baker.

“We also welcomed more funding to improve water infrastructure in our communities,” Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfiled said. “. Today was a great day for the people of Todd County.”

The $2.4 million will go to 10 cities and utilities.

Local Leaders Thankful For Funding

On behalf of the residents of Auburn and the Auburn City Council, I would like to thank the Governor and all those involved for this award. This $185,150 grant will help us replace some older waterline that frequently cause issues. As our city grows, this funding will help us continue enhancing our water service in Auburn.

We are thankful for this Cleaner Water Program funds and the assistance of DLG and KIA in directing the use of these funds. The support of the legislature and the county judge/executive shows the importance of being Team Kentucky in addressing the needs of improving local community infrastructure. We appreciate the leadership of the Governor in working with Elkton and Todd County to make these improvements to our sewer plant.

I would like to thank Gov. Beshear for the Cleaner Water Program funds the city of Lewisburg will receive. These funds will be used to replace our outdated water infrastructure in our community. Due to the city of Lewisburg being a small community with a limited budget, we would not be able to do these improvements for our community without this funding. Again, I would like to say thank you!

“We are truly blessed to receive this funding for the continued improvement of our water/wastewater infrastructure in the City of Russellville. We want to thank the Governor, and the General Assembly for their commitment to the rebuilding of infrastructure in the Commonwealth. Together, with the commitment of state leadership, cities and counties, we can proudly say, ‘We Are Kentucky.’

On behalf of East Logan Water District, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Jason Petrie, and the Kentucky State Legislature for the commitment of funds allocated to our Highway 79 Service Replacement Project. The improvements from this project will benefit numerous members of our district, including churches and industries. The allotted resources from the state will help the continuity of our commitment to ensure our customers have a high-quality, affordable, and dependable water supply.

Todd County Water District is very appreciative and excited to have received the Cleaner Water Program grant. The funds will purchase master meters and valve replacements in the Logan County service area for improved leak detection. Many thanks to all who were involved.

South Logan Water Association would like to thank Gov. Beshear and his staff for the Cleaner Water Program funds that have been committed to our water system. These funds will be used to help our existing customers and some new customers by providing upgraded transmission lines. They will allow South Logan to do maintenance work on one of our elevated water tanks.

Clean water infrastructure plays a vital role in establishing a healthier community. I am proud to serve in a legislature that has made access to clean water a priority, and it will be exciting to see these much-needed updates come to our counties as a result of our hard work.

The ability to obtain clean water is the bedrock of any healthy, thriving community. I am proud to represent both Todd and Logan Counties and to recognize the water commission for 20 years of providing clean and safe drinking water to this district.

