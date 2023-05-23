Logan, Todd Counties receive $2.4M for water projects

Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission
Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission(Source: Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOGAN/TODD COUNTIES, Ky. (WBKO) - More than $2 million will help Logan and Todd Counties with cleaner water projects.

Governor Andy Beshear announced it today while celebrating the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission’s 20th Anniversary.

“As a dad, I want to make sure that when any Kentucky parent turns on their faucet, they know that water is safe to give their kids,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why I’m so happy I get to present more than $2.4 million in Cleaner Water Program awards for this community.”

Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission Chairman John Mason Barnes said the money will be used to help current customers and allow for future growth in the service area.

“The funding announced today will help us continue to deliver clean water to our people. We will always prioritize our people and ensure their health and safety,” said Logan County Judge/Executive Phil Baker.

“We also welcomed more funding to improve water infrastructure in our communities,” Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfiled said. “. Today was a great day for the people of Todd County.”

The $2.4 million will go to 10 cities and utilities.

  • $185,150 to the City of Adairville to support modifications and improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant;
  • $185,150 to the City of Auburn to support water system upgrades on Wilson Avenue, which will improve service for 19 customers;
  • $185,150 to the East Logan Water District to help replace meters near the intersection of Highway 79 and the Russellville Bypass;
  • $247,899 to the City of Elkton for sewer plant improvements;
  • $185,150 to the City of Lewisburg to support its systemwide meter replacement project;
  • $247,899 to the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission to construct a new sludge lagoon at the water treatment plant;
  • $185,149 to the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission to support a pipe replacement in North Russellville;
  • $185,150 to the North Logan Water District for meter replacement;
  • $185,150 to the City of Russellville for water system upgrades that will improve service for about 30 customers and also improve fire protection;
  • $105,149 to the South Logan Water Association to help extend water lines to new customers;
  • $80,000 to the South Logan Water Association to paint and improve the Schochoh Water Tank;
  • $247,899 to the Todd County Water District to enhance the district’s ability to read and monitor all water meters by installing cellular endpoints to their meters; and
  • $185,150 to the Todd County Water District for master meter additions.

Local Leaders Thankful For Funding

