Logan, Todd Counties receive $2.4M for water projects
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOGAN/TODD COUNTIES, Ky. (WBKO) - More than $2 million will help Logan and Todd Counties with cleaner water projects.
Governor Andy Beshear announced it today while celebrating the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission’s 20th Anniversary.
“As a dad, I want to make sure that when any Kentucky parent turns on their faucet, they know that water is safe to give their kids,”Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why I’m so happy I get to present more than $2.4 million in Cleaner Water Program awards for this community.”
Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission Chairman John Mason Barnes said the money will be used to help current customers and allow for future growth in the service area.
“The funding announced today will help us continue to deliver clean water to our people. We will always prioritize our people and ensure their health and safety,” said Logan County Judge/Executive Phil Baker.
“We also welcomed more funding to improve water infrastructure in our communities,” Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfiled said. “. Today was a great day for the people of Todd County.”
The $2.4 million will go to 10 cities and utilities.
$185,150 to the City of Adairville to support modifications and improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant;
$185,150 to the City of Auburn to support water system upgrades on Wilson Avenue, which will improve service for 19 customers;
$185,150 to the East Logan Water District to help replace meters near the intersection of Highway 79 and the Russellville Bypass;