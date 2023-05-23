Med Center Health Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Press Release) - The Med Center Health Foundation is pleased to announce nine recipients of our six annual scholarship awards.

The 2023 Recipients include:

Helen Dinning Scholarship

A’deja Partinger, WKU Dental Hygiene major; 2021 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate

Floyd Ellis Scholarship:

Morgan Krisher, WKU Interior Design and Fashion Merchandising major; 2021 Warren East High School Graduate

Aubry Weaver, WKU Elementary Education major; 2021 South Warren High School graduate

Herbert A. Oldham Scholarship

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Jessie Puii, JROTC Battalion Commander for Warren Central High School; WKU Business Management major; 2023 Warren Central High School graduate

Gabrielle Winston, WKU Psychology major; 2023 Greenwood High School graduate

Charles M. Stewart Scholarship

Hallie Cassady, WKU Healthcare Administration major; 2022 Edmonson County High School graduate

Carrell K. Sumner Scholarship

Madison Stockton, WKU Nursing major; 2023 Bowling Green High School graduate

The Medical Center at Scottsville Scholarship

Wesley Coffee, WKU Biology (Pre-Med) major; 2023 Allen County Scottsville High School graduate

Bradley Wagoner, WKU Biology (Pre-Dental) major; Finance major; 2023 Allen County Scottsville High School graduate

“We are forever grateful for the forethought and investment from each family and organization who established these scholarships,” said Amy Hardin, Executive Director of the Med Center Health Foundation. “Because of their vision, we are able to continue to provide financial assistance to South Central Kentucky students in their academic endeavors.”

Med Center Health is a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system serving the Southcentral Kentucky region. The health system includes hospitals in Bowling Green, Albany, Caverna (Horse Cave), Franklin and Scottsville. Combined, the hospitals comprise 454 acute care beds, 110 extended care beds and 400+ on-staff physicians in more than 50 specialties. Med Center Health has more than 3,500 employees and 150 employed providers. In fiscal year 2022, Med Center Health provided over $100 million in community benefit. Learn more at MedCenterHealth.org.

