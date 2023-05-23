Natcher Elementary named “Leader in Me Legacy School”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Natcher Elementary has earned the highest honor for Leader in Me schools by being named a Legacy School.

They celebrated the occasion with a student-led assembly attended by city, county, and district officials.

Representatives from FranklinCovey were on hand to help recognize the school with an award and a new banner that will hang in the hallway.

Leader in Me is based on “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” by Sean Covey.

Natcher serves a diverse population of students from pre-K through sixth grade, representing 28 countries and 19 languages.

“We became a legacy school today which is what we wanted to be. We’ve been working so hard and I think it’s so cool to know that just little leaders can make a huge impact on our school and in the world,” said Cora Partington, student ambassador.

The program was developed to build leadership and life skills in students and lays a foundation for sustained academic achievement.

In order for a school to become a Legacy School, they must be invited to apply for recognition. An invitation is extended to those that exemplify the following criteria:

Lighthouse School Certification has been maintained for a minimum of eight years.

The school exhibits innovation and sustained growth to sustaining levels in the majority of Lighthouse criteria

The school has made and continues to make a distinctive contribution to the Leader in Me community and/or the education community at large.

Bowling Green City and Warren County officials read a proclamation declaring May 23 as “Natcher Legacy Day.”

Natcher Elementary is the first in the state to win the recognition and 14th in the world out of 7,500 Leader in Me schools.

