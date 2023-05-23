Police looking for missing Hopkinsville teen

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Hopkinsville Police say 17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson Drive on May 16.

She’s described as a black female with black hair, a medium build, 5′7″, and weighing around 165 pounds.

She also has a nose piercing with a stud and has both ears pierced.

It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have any information on Nariah Stevenson’s whereabouts, call Hopkinsville Emergency Communications Center at 270-890-1300.

