Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop Monday on I-75.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop Monday on I-75.

Deputy Conley served four years in Scott County. Before that, he served eight years in the U.S. Army.

His death has sparked an outpouring of support and prayers from across the Commonwealth. Conley’s cruiser now sits outside the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, where flowers have been placed.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton is expected to share more information on ways to help Deputy Conley’s family.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

