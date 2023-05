BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first half of the 4th Region Softball Quarterfinals took place Monday night at the WKU Softball Complex.

FINAL

Allen County-Scottsville 6

Logan County 3

ACS beats Logan County 6-3

FINAL

Clinton County 1

South Warren 12

South Warren beats Clinton County 12-1

