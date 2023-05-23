Spotty Tuesday Evening Shower

By David Wolter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A tame forecast through the end of the workweek with only a few isolated showers and storms possible on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A spotty shower is possible through the early evening. Temperatures stay very warm through Wednesday, but a dry cold front is going to bring some slightly cooler weather Thursday and Friday.

Fairly dry weather ahead as we get into the Memorial Day weekend. A few showers are possible...
Fairly dry weather ahead as we get into the Memorial Day weekend. A few showers are possible on Saturday.(David Wolter)

Rain chances still not looking very impressive for the weekend. There could be a few showers around on Saturday, but no washouts are expected. Temperatures increase just a bit more once we get into Memorial Day Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
Motorcycle crash
Police: Smiths Grove man killed in motorcycle crash along Nashville Road
Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Trevor Casteel mug
Chattanooga man arrested after allegedly raping college student in downtown Nashville
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Shower
Sunny with a few isolated showers possible later!
Sunny with a few isolated showers possible later!
Sunny with a few isolated showers possible later!
Sunny with a few isolated showers possible later!
A few storms are possible on Saturday, but doesn't appear to be a washout.
Spotty Showers On Tuesday