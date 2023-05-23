Spotty Tuesday Evening Shower
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A spotty shower is possible through the early evening. Temperatures stay very warm through Wednesday, but a dry cold front is going to bring some slightly cooler weather Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances still not looking very impressive for the weekend. There could be a few showers around on Saturday, but no washouts are expected. Temperatures increase just a bit more once we get into Memorial Day Monday.
