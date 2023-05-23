Spotty Tuesday Evening Shower

A tame forecast through the end of the workweek with only a few isolated showers and storms possible on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A spotty shower is possible through the early evening. Temperatures stay very warm through Wednesday, but a dry cold front is going to bring some slightly cooler weather Thursday and Friday.

Fairly dry weather ahead as we get into the Memorial Day weekend. A few showers are possible on Saturday. (David Wolter)

Rain chances still not looking very impressive for the weekend. There could be a few showers around on Saturday, but no washouts are expected. Temperatures increase just a bit more once we get into Memorial Day Monday.

