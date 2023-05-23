BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures this morning are crisp and refreshing in the 50s for most of us!

Sunny with a few isolated showers possible later!

A very spotty shower or two is possible on Tuesday, but not much for the rest of the week. Temperatures do turn a little cooler by Thursday. There could be a few showers and storms once we get into the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday. With highs in the 70s and lower 80s, it certainly won’t be too hot for any of those outdoor activities.

