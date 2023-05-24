Attorney General: 12 counties randomly selected for post-primary election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Twelve Kentucky counties were randomly selected Wednesday morning to undergo post-election audits.

The 12 counties are: Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than 12 counties. These 12 counties were randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the primary election. Today’s public drawing was livestreamed and can be viewed on the Attorney General’s YouTube Channel.

After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties, the Attorney General’s Office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also the Republican nominee for Kentucky governor and will appear on the General Election ballot. The audit was scheduled to happen before he was nominated.

State law prohibits counties from being the subject of two consecutive inquiries. Counties that were ineligible for today’s drawing include: Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster Counties. The post-election inquiries previously conducted in these counties revealed no criminal conduct.

The Office of the Attorney General monitors potential election violations throughout the year via the Election Fraud Hotline. Hotline complaints related to the May 2023 primary election can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/Election-Hotline-Updates. If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.

