Attorney General: 12 counties randomly selected for post-primary election audits

Election day is Tuesday, and the Attorney General’s Office is asking voters to report suspected...
Election day is Tuesday, and the Attorney General’s Office is asking voters to report suspected election fraud.
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Twelve Kentucky counties were randomly selected Wednesday morning to undergo post-election audits.

The 12 counties are: Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than 12 counties. These 12 counties were randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the primary election. Today’s public drawing was livestreamed and can be viewed on the Attorney General’s YouTube Channel.

After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties, the Attorney General’s Office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also the Republican nominee for Kentucky governor and will appear on the General Election ballot. The audit was scheduled to happen before he was nominated.

State law prohibits counties from being the subject of two consecutive inquiries. Counties that were ineligible for today’s drawing include: Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster Counties. The post-election inquiries previously conducted in these counties revealed no criminal conduct.

The Office of the Attorney General monitors potential election violations throughout the year via the Election Fraud Hotline. Hotline complaints related to the May 2023 primary election can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/Election-Hotline-Updates. If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Barren County man accused of murder appears in court Monday
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Halton increasing operations in Scottsville, adding 60 full-time jobs
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Warren County Park's Department and Warren County Public Libraries talk summer family programs
“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people...
Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service
The location is staffed by full-time librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis,...
Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location
Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location