BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second half of the 4th Region Softball Quarterfinals took place Tuesday night at the WKU Softball Complex.

Trojanettes win 2-0 over Russellville in 4th Region Softball Quarterfinals

FINAL

Russellville 0

Barren County 2

Greenwood shuts out Cumberland County 8-0 to advance to the 4th Region Softball Semifinals

FINAL

Greenwood 8

Cumberland County 0

