Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service

“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people...
“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people out and gets people to know them.(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is celebrating 200 years of service to the community.

On Tuesday, BGPD held a family fitness celebration at the NCM Motorsports Park during the weekly, “Trek at the Track.”

The free event invited the community to bike or walk the tracks along with officers and their families.

“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people out and gets people to know them. So, I think that was a good part about being here and I got a 200-year t-shirt,” said Ernie Small, attended the event.

Those who attended also received a commemorative t-shirt.

BGPD is also hiring. If you are interested, click the following link BGPD.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
Motorcycle crash
Police: Smiths Grove man killed in motorcycle crash along Nashville Road
Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Trevor Casteel mug
Chattanooga man arrested after allegedly raping college student in downtown Nashville
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe

Latest News

The location is staffed by full-time librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis,...
Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location
Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location
Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service
The commissioned sculpture is on track to be unveiled in fall, 2024.
Arts of Southern Kentucky commissions statue outside SKyPAC unveils public art initiative