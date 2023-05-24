Crime Stoppers: Who would want to vandalize BG Ballpark?

Police say it happened at the ballpark around 11:30pm on May 13, 2023.
By Gene Birk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say someone vandalized Bowling Green Ballpark around 11:30 p.m. May 13, 2023.

An unknown subject approached the ticket office and threw objects at the windows, breaking three of them. Police say he then ran away.

Police say the man is a white male, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a red hat.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

