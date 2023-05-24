Crime Stoppers: Who would want to vandalize BG Ballpark?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say someone vandalized Bowling Green Ballpark around 11:30 p.m. May 13, 2023.

An unknown subject approached the ticket office and threw objects at the windows, breaking three of them. Police say he then ran away.

Police say the man is a white male, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a red hat.

