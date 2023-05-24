‘Digs on the River’ approved by City-County Planning Commission

City-County Planning Commission approves rezoning for 'Digs on the River.'
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘Digs on the River’ is the latest in a string of riverfront development projects that was approved at the City-County Planning Commission’s meeting last Thursday.

The upcoming project from Eddie and Joy Hanks will include 27 apartment buildings with over 300 units. Initial plans also include 20 commercial buildings with restaurants, various shopping centers, alcohol lounges, and a boutique hotel.

The approval comes after the announcements of ‘The Launch,’ and ‘The Landing’. They are two other projects along Barren River that will include hotels, shops, and residential spaces.

By breaking the project up into multiple phases of construction, developers hope to minimize the impact on the surrounding community. Though there is not a complete timeline of when construction will begin, developers hope to see the project begin by the end of this year.

