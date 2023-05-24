Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park announce two newest board members

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) – The Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park announced Wednesday that two people have been added to their board of directors.

The newest additions include Teddy Abrams, the music director of the Louisville Orchestra; and Dr. Michael Goodman, a Barren County native and Vanderbilt University staff scientist.

“The two new members come from different backgrounds but will bring world-class leadership and an undeniable enthusiasm for Mammoth Cave National Park,” the Friends said in a news release.

Abrams recently composed the musical piece “Mammoth” inspired by the cave, after taking every tour offered at the park and researching songs, poems, and other writings about the cave that date back for hundreds of years. He led members of the Louisville Orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma, and the Louisville Chamber Choir in a performance of his piece at Rafinesque Hall inside Mammoth Cave in late April. His research into the cave’s geology and history enhanced his interest in celebrating human connections with nature and our national parks through the arts.

Goodman is a former cave guide at Mammoth Cave and the third generation of his family to guide tours through the world’s longest known cave. He led thousands of people through the cave on the most popular tours, and his passion for hiking park trails and paddling the Green and Nolin Rivers will be invaluable to the board as they promote the park’s history and recreational opportunities to the public.

“We are so very pleased to welcome both Teddy Abrams and Dr. Goodman to our Board,” said Tom Carney, chairman of the Friends of Mammoth Cave Board. “These two gentlemen have shown that they truly love Mammoth Cave through their recent work at the park and ongoing interest in what is happening there. We look forward to the new ideas and energy they will bring to the Friends of Mammoth Cave Board.”

The FOMC is the official philanthropic partner of Mammoth Cave National Park. Every few years, FOMC looks for new individuals to serve on their board who will enhance their vision and help the organization in their mission to fund projects and programs that protect, preserve, and enhance the park’s natural and cultural resources, and the overall visitor experience.

“The Friends have been an outstanding partner and supporter of our park for many years,” said Mammoth Cave Superintendent, Barclay Trimble. “We depend on them to help fund important park initiatives and special events that improve our outreach and visitor experience. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Mr. Abrams and Dr. Goodman in their continued efforts.”

For more information about FOMC, visit mammothfriends.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.