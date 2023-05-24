Holley and the NHRA Motorsports Museum gives Hot Rod Reunion a new name

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holley and the NHRA Motorsports Museum held a press conference to announce a big change to their annual event at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

The Hot Rod Reunion that has been held every summer for the last 20 years has been renamed The Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals.

The Hope family was on hand for the announcement this morning. They have been involved with drag racing for three generations. Ron Hope is the driver of the dragster “Rat Trap.”

“We’re quite excited to be part of this,” said Hope. “Now we welcome this name change to the Wally Parks National event and I think that’s great things for not only the sport but also for the museum.”

For years, Nostalgia Drag Racing has drawn racing enthusiasts to Beech Bend to experience how the sport began. Beech Bend is considered hallowed ground for drag racers and showcases the 60s and 70s eras of drag racing history.

“Big Daddy” Don Garlits will serve as the Grand Marshal of the event.

The Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals, presented by Holley and produced by the NHRA Motorsports Museum, is a three-day event scheduled for June 15 to 17, at Beech Bend Raceway.

Activities at the event include nostalgic drag racing, a Show ‘n Shine car show, vendors, and a swap meet.

The Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals is produced by and benefits the NHRA Motorsports Museum, an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational and cultural organization. All proceeds (ticket sales, racer entries, merchandise sales, memberships, and donations) directly support the daily operations, program, and events of the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum.

Spectator tickets can be purchased at the NHRA Museum website.

