Holley and the NHRA Motorsports Museum gives Hot Rod Reunion a new name

The event formerly known as the Hot Rod Reunion has been renamed The Wally Parks Nostalgia...
The event formerly known as the Hot Rod Reunion has been renamed The Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holley and the NHRA Motorsports Museum held a press conference to announce a big change to their annual event at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

The Hot Rod Reunion that has been held every summer for the last 20 years has been renamed The Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals.

The Hope family was on hand for the announcement this morning. They have been involved with drag racing for three generations. Ron Hope is the driver of the dragster “Rat Trap.”

“We’re quite excited to be part of this,” said Hope. “Now we welcome this name change to the Wally Parks National event and I think that’s great things for not only the sport but also for the museum.”

For years, Nostalgia Drag Racing has drawn racing enthusiasts to Beech Bend to experience how the sport began. Beech Bend is considered hallowed ground for drag racers and showcases the 60s and 70s eras of drag racing history.

“Big Daddy” Don Garlits will serve as the Grand Marshal of the event.

The Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals, presented by Holley and produced by the NHRA Motorsports Museum, is a three-day event scheduled for June 15 to 17, at Beech Bend Raceway.

Activities at the event include nostalgic drag racing, a Show ‘n Shine car show, vendors, and a swap meet.

The Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals is produced by and benefits the NHRA Motorsports Museum, an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational and cultural organization. All proceeds (ticket sales, racer entries, merchandise sales, memberships, and donations) directly support the daily operations, program, and events of the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum.

Spectator tickets can be purchased at the NHRA Museum website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Barren County man accused of murder appears in court Monday
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Halton increasing operations in Scottsville, adding 60 full-time jobs
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Graduating seniors from Warren East High School got to walk the halls of their old elementary...
Warren East High School seniors walk the halls at Bristow Elementary
COVID-19 took the lives of more than 18,000 Kentuckians. Now a permanent memorial to those who...
New memorial honoring Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 unveiled in Frankfort
This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation
This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation
This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation
This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation