Jury sentences Crayton to 15 years after trial in Barren County

Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22, of Cave City, in late 2018.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A jury in Barren County sentenced a man to 15 years in prison in connection to the death of a man in late 2018.

Inell D. Crayton, 27, formerly of 1366 Park St. Apt. 1 in Bowling Green, was charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence after the alleged shooting death of 22-year-old KeShawn Sarver. Police say Sarver was found dead inside his Cave City apartment on Dec. 29, 2018.

A jury trial was held in Glasgow the week of May 15. The jury found Crayton guilty of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree burglary and guilty of tampering with physical evidence, according to court records obtained by WBKO News.

The jury ultimately recommended a punishment of 10 years for the second-degree manslaughter conviction, 15 years for the first-degree burglary crime and one year for the tampering with physical evidence charge.

Two other people were indicted in connection to Sarver’s death. They included Devonja Sweat, 27, of Nashville, and Kayla Anderson, 26, of Scottsville.

Anderson remains out of jail, and her case is pending.

Sweat plead guilty in May 2020 to first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence before being sentenced to 13 years. He is now lodged at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

Crayton was represented by Lee Davis. Attorneys with Commonwealth Attorney John Gardner’s office prosecuted the case.

Final sentencing for Crayton is July 10 at 10 a.m.

