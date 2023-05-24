KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted on warrants in Evansville is now in jail after a chase that started in McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentucky State Police say McLean County Deputies began chasing a car just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on US 431.

KSP and several other agencies were called into help.

Troopers say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Pacomio Gene Alire, fired several shots from a handgun at the officers.

They say the chase continued into Muhlenberg and Christian Counties.

Troopers say Alire hit another car on KY 107, then continued traveling toward Hopkinsville.

They say at the intersection of KY 107 and E 7th Street, he crashed into a utility pole, then tried to run.

Troopers say he was caught and charged with several traffic violations, 15 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), 2 counts of attempted murder (police officer), 2 counts of assault 1st degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, fleeing and evading 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing and evading 1st degree (on foot), and 2 counts of fugitive from another state in reference to parole violation warrants in Indiana.

Pacomio Gene Alire (McLean Co. Sheriff's Office)

