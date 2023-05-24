Mainly Dry Stretch Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
No rain in the forecast through the end of the workweek and rain chances remain low on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine continues through the week, though we will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Night temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s as well. Rain chances still looking minimal for the weekend.

Rain chances are also very limited.
Highs increase a bit more once we get into next week. With more heat and humidity comes the chance for some scattered showers and storms.

