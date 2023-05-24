Major talent competition to be held in Owensboro

Grand Ole Opry streaming acoustic concert live at empty venue
(tcw-kold)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is set to be one of the sights for preliminary rounds of a major talent competition.

The showcase will be a chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville as well as scoring a major music deal.

Winners of the preliminary levels will be asked to perform as part of the finale that takes place March 23, 2024.

The Owensboro preliminary competition will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center on June 16. There is a sign up fee of $50.

The competition is held by the inspiration Country Music Association.

For more information on the competition, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Barren County man accused of murder appears in court Monday
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Halton increasing operations in Scottsville, adding 60 full-time jobs
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Warren County Park's Department and Warren County Public Libraries talk summer family programs
“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people...
Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service
The location is staffed by full-time librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis,...
Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location
Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location
Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service