Pre-trial hearing held for Bowling Green adult neglect case

Lonnie and Alexander Leonard appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be offensive to some.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preliminary hearing was held today for Lonnie and Alexander Leonard.

The two men were the caregivers for Jazzmyne R. Fikes, who was found dead in her home on May 14.

That day, Bowling Green Police responded to a report of a deceased woman in her residence on Gary Avenue. There, officers discovered Fikes, who they say was severely malnourished and wearing a full diaper with maggots in and around it.

A responding officer was a witness for the hearing and recounted the medical examiner’s notes on Fikes.

They say that in addition to bed sores infected with maggots, she had eroded bone on her tailbone and lower extremities, her spine was exposed, her teeth had been reduced to nubs, and at the time she had had ulcers for months. At the time of her death, she weighed 52 pounds.

Medical examiners said the most likely cause of death was sepsis.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney presented photos that corroborated what police reported and reiterated. Both Lonnie and Alexander lived with Fikes and were listed as her legal caregivers.

Alexander’s attorney requested home incarceration due to their home being burglarized while they have been in jail. This request was not awarded.

Both are currently lodged at the Warren County Jail with charges of knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult. Their bond has been set at $25,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

