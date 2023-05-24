Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Saturn’s rings might not be around for much longer, relatively speaking.

A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini Mission suggests the rings might disappear in a few hundred million years.

That timespan is not very long considering our solar system formed about 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists also said Saturn did not always have rings. They believe the rings were still forming when the dinosaurs were around.

Saturn’s rings are mostly made out of ice with a little bit of rocky dust.

Scientists believe meteorites push material toward Saturn as they enter the rings, which is why the rings are fading.

The analysis is published in the journal Icarus and was confirmed by two additional studies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Barren County man accused of murder appears in court Monday
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Halton increasing operations in Scottsville, adding 60 full-time jobs
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter who propped feet on Pelosi’s desk in photo sentenced to over 4 years
In this image provided by U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his wife...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
The event formerly known as the Hot Rod Reunion has been renamed The Wally Parks Nostalgia...
Holley and the NHRA Motorsports Museum gives Hot Rod Reunion a new name