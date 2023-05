BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The semifinal round of the 4th Region baseball tournament took place on Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field.

South Warren defeats Barren County 3-2 to advance the the 4th Region Baseball Championship

FINAL

Barren County 2

South Warren 3

Bowling Green holds off Russell County in a thriller 7-6

FINAL

Bowling Green 7

Russell County 6

