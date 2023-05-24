Sports Connection 5-21-23: Lisa Correa and Logan Steenbergen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb are back as they preview the 4th Region Baseball and Softball Tournaments. They also talk about WKU Baseball earning the four seed in the Conference USA Tournament. Later they talk to Bowling Green Purples’ Lacrosse and Soccer Head Coach Lisa Correa and the new Bowling Green Girls Golf Head Coach Logan Steenbergen.
