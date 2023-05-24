Sports Connection 5-21-23: Lisa Correa and Logan Steenbergen

Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection 1st Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 5/21/23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb are back as they preview the 4th Region Baseball and Softball Tournaments. They also talk about WKU Baseball earning the four seed in the Conference USA Tournament. Later they talk to Bowling Green Purples’ Lacrosse and Soccer Head Coach Lisa Correa and the new Bowling Green Girls Golf Head Coach Logan Steenbergen.

Sports Connection 5-21-23: Lisa Correra Interview
Sports Connection 5-21-23: Logan Steenbergen Interview

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
Motorcycle crash
Police: Smiths Grove man killed in motorcycle crash along Nashville Road
Police respond.
BGPD responds to fatal motorcycle wreck
Trevor Casteel mug
Chattanooga man arrested after allegedly raping college student in downtown Nashville
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe

Latest News

Ethan Madison clears the bases with a three-run RBI triple for Bowling Green
South Warren and Bowling Green advance to the 4th Region Baseball Championship
Bowling Green holds off Russell County in a thriller 7-6
Katie Murphy steals third to put her in position to score for Barren County
Barren County and Greenwood advance to the 4th Region Softball Semifinals
South Warren defeats Barren County 3-2 to advance the the 4th Region Baseball Championship