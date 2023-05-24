This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation

This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation
This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation

Founded in 1939, Dollar General Corporation is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States. The company maintains more than 8,000 locations and maintains more than five distribution centers – including one in Scottsville, KY. The company supports several community based activities through its literacy programs and grants, including support of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Scottsville’s Dollar General Distribution Center has been a part of the JA Classic event, as well as being represented on our Board of Directors in recent years.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Barren County man accused of murder appears in court Monday
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Halton increasing operations in Scottsville, adding 60 full-time jobs
17-year-old Nariah Stevenson was last seen in the area of Dawson Springs Road and Sanderson...
UPDATE: Missing Hopkinsville teen found safe
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined students and local educational leaders to...
Lt. Gov. Coleman announces nearly $17M in federal funding for student mental health
This weeks JA People of Action is Franklin Bank & Trust Company
This weeks JA People of Action is Franklin Bank & Trust Company
Tuck Norman, a junior at Barren County High School, works on a vehicle while in his automotive...
Barren County students bring ‘ag wagon’ back to life
View from the Hill: Bike4Alz