This Weeks JA People of Action is The Dollar General Corporation

Founded in 1939, Dollar General Corporation is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States. The company maintains more than 8,000 locations and maintains more than five distribution centers – including one in Scottsville, KY. The company supports several community based activities through its literacy programs and grants, including support of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Scottsville’s Dollar General Distribution Center has been a part of the JA Classic event, as well as being represented on our Board of Directors in recent years.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

