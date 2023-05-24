Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location

The new location will be at Lifeworks at WKU.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library announced a new satellite location at Lifeworks at WKU.

Lifeworks helps young adults with autism transition to independent living.

The location is staffed by full-time librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis, who’s been a WCPL staff member for 20 years.

The public library said it’s the only satellite location in Kentucky dedicated to the neurodiverse population.

The public library said it’s the only satellite location in Kentucky dedicated to the neurodiverse population.(Warren County Public Library)

