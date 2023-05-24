Warren County Public Library announces new satellite location
Published: May. 23, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library announced a new satellite location at Lifeworks at WKU.
Lifeworks helps young adults with autism transition to independent living.
The location is staffed by full-time librarian and special populations liaison Earl Willis, who’s been a WCPL staff member for 20 years.
The public library said it’s the only satellite location in Kentucky dedicated to the neurodiverse population.
