Warren East High School seniors walk the halls at Bristow Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, seniors from Warren East High School who attended Bristow Elementary did their annual senior walk at their alma mater.

For some, it was a walk filled with many emotions.

“It was a little emotional,” said early graduate Madeline Wikinson. “We went to the elementary schools that we went to for most of our lives and we just kind of took one final walk around which was sad, but it was more happy than sad. It was very nostalgic.”

This graduating class is special to Chris Stunson, principal of Bristow Elementary. They were fifth graders the year he became principal of the school.

“It’s great to see them come through and hug and love all the teachers. Even the teachers that had left would come back, see them, and spend a quality day with them,” said Stunson.

This year saw a small change to the traditional senior walk this year.

The seniors were escorted through the familiar hallways by kindergarten students wearing graduation gowns purchased by Bristow’s PTA.

