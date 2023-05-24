BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Our area may see areas of fog/mist early in the morning along with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A wonderful Wednesday!

The sunshine continues into the end of the work week, though we will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances still not looking very impressive for the weekend. There could be a few showers around on Saturday, but no washouts are expected. Temperatures increase just a bit more once we get into Memorial Day Monday.

