Allen County to receive $180,000 in awards

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County’s tourism industries, local nonprofits and local law enforcement are among the latest to receive funding allocations appropriated by Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, and the Kentucky General Assembly.

“I am grateful for each taxpayer dollar we can bring back to the Allen County and the 16th Senate District,” Wise said. “The General Assembly made a concerted effort to maximize the use of one-time federal dollars with the objective in mind being to mitigate the considerable harm brought on by COVID-19 and the unintended consequences of its mitigation.”

The awards have gone to the following organizations:

Project C.A.M.P., Inc. - $77,187 - Also known as the Center for Courageous Kids, Project C.A.M.P is a place of laughter, respite and fun for children and families living with medical challenges, according to the organization’s website. Project C.A.M.P opened in 2008 and over 13,500 children and their families from 39 states and three foreign countries have participated in a week or weekend. It is located on 168 acres in Allen County, operates on a world-class state-of-the-art facility year-round, and survives solely on donations.

Friends of Dugas Community Park Inc - $49,386.16 - Dugas Community Park is a nonprofit park in the heart of Scottsville. It currently features over three miles of trails, an amphitheater, pavilion and playground on 120 acres. Learn more at - Dugas Community Park is a nonprofit park in the heart of Scottsville. It currently features over three miles of trails, an amphitheater, pavilion and playground on 120 acres. Learn more at https://www.dugaspark.org/

Christ the King Parish of Scottsville, KY, Inc. - $14,526.32 - The church has provided food to the public through its food pantry and has held toy drives to provide gifts for children on Christmas.

City of Scottsville - $12,700 - The funding came from the Law Enforcement Protection Program. LEPP awards grants for state and county law enforcement agencies to purchase body armor, service weapons, ammunition, electronic-control devices, electronic-control weapons or electronic-muscular disruption technology, and body-worn cameras to sworn peace officers and service animals.

Scottsville-Allen County Chamber of Commerce - $26,250 - Wise and the Kentucky Senate led efforts to appropriate $75 million of available one-time federal funds to help aid in tourism recovery efforts.

“In Washington D.C. and Frankfort, you often see people throwing taxpayer dollars are problems in hopes they can fix them,” Wise said. “The reality is many problems are caused by the bureaucracy and red tape across government institutions.”

