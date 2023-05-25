Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake

Barren County Rescue helped recover a vehicle and boat trailer submerged in a Monroe County lake Wednesday.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Rescue helped recover a submerged vehicle in Monroe County Wednesday.

They say it was an SUV and boat trailer submerged in the city lake with no one inside the vehicle.

With the help of city and county fire departments and Monroe County Emergency Management, they were able to get the vehicle and boat trailer out of the lake.

As we start to enter the summer season and water recreation time, Barren County Rescue reminds people if they are in the water or within 10 feet of the water on land to wear a life jacket.

Barren County Rescue says no one was in the submerged vehicle recovered in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue says no one was in the submerged vehicle recovered in a Monroe County lake.(Barren County Rescue)

