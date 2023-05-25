Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl, and 5 grams of methamphetamine.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Monday, May 22, Bowling Green Police conducted a patrol stop on a black Dodge truck parked in the WKU parking lot next to Zips Car Wash on 453 Campbell Lane.

Police then approached two individuals at the rear of the truck.

Police requested identification to which Christopher Upton, of Bowling Green, provided. Leslie Nicole Keuvelaar gave police the name, ‘Jen Level’ and the wrong date of birth. As the officer returned to his vehicle to verify the information provided, the truck drove out of the parking lot.

On Tuesday, May 23, police observed the same Dodge truck pull into the Crown Apartments, 720 Patton Way.

Police made contact with Upton beside the truck where they say he appeared to have glassy eyes, rigid body movements, and was profusely sweating.

According to the citation, police say Upton was cooperative as they conducted a search of the truck. BGPD requested K9 to the scene.

After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police believed to be fentanyl, and 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Upton was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

